ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Here We Go Again: #AsiaMaynard Dies Mysteriously In Kansas City After A Date, Authorities Claim ‘No Foul Play’

By Zack Linly
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

Another day, another Black woman dies mysteriously, another medical examiner and police department swiftly say they “don’t see signs of foul play” and another Black family is unsatisfied with what feels like a rush to sweep Black death under the rug and be done with it.

In a case that sounds eerily similar to that of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls —who both died under suspicious circumstances the same day in Bridgeport, Connecticut, after reportedly meeting with strange men…

29-year-old Asia Maynard was found dead in Kansas City, Missouri, and her family is not satisfied with how the authorities are handling her case, according to Fox 4 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgzFk_0eRXYOEv00

Source: Fox 4 / Handout

“She’s only 29. You’re not dying of natural causes at 29,” Maynard’s mother, Denise Maynard said of the conclusion from the Kansas City police and the medical examiner that Maynard died all oner own.

Her sister, Tera Maynard, said on Friday that she had plans to see her sister and she grew concerned after she hadn’t heard from her.

“She called me Friday at 10:30 or 11 o’clock and said, “‘Hey, I met a new friend. I’m going on a date I’ll come by tomorrow,” Tera said. “After Friday she never called. She never showed up and that’s not like her. So, another day goes by. I said something’s not right. It’s not sitting right with my spirit.”

Tera said she called the police to file a missing person’s report but she was told her sister was probably “fine” and would be in touch eventually. She also said that at the time she had called, the police already knew her sister was dead and had not contacted the family.

“Saturday morning they found my sister deceased,” Tera said, adding that the cops told her the man she had been on a date with reported her death.

“We’re going to say that she died of natural causes because there was no foul play,” Tera said. “I feel like they’re rushing the investigation.”

Right now, we can check off several reasons this case sounds like that of Smith-Fields exactly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZa3M_0eRXYOEv00

Source: Handout / Lauren Smith-Fields Instagram

First, Smith-Fields was on a date with a man who reported the strange death but was never treated as a suspect. Smith-Fields’ family said they weren’t notified after she was found dead and identified. And the family strongly felt like investigators simply weren’t doing their job and were dismissive when family members inquired about the case.

In Maynard’s case, her mother also says what she saw when viewing her daughter’s body doesn’t match what the authorities are saying.

“When she got to the funeral home and we viewed her body she had blood in her eyes and her ears and her clothes were saturated with blood,” Denise said.

According to Fox 4, Maynard’s case is currently considered a death investigation but not a homicide. But the investigation is still ongoing and investigators are requesting that anyone with information on Asia Maynard’s death call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

Comments / 42

Nikki Watson
4d ago

I'll wait on the toxicology report. Covid almost was the death of me when I thought I was getting better whilst visiting my male friend. Alcohol is my poison alot of us like to pretend ...as I said I would like to see toxicology report.

Reply
9
Shelby Storms
4d ago

yes this sounds suspicious the police know she was dead didn't notify the family and already did an autopsy but the boy who she was with was giving out fake drugs even to his own friends who od'd and his family has police ties yeah I call bs it sounds like a cover up to me explain how the boy she was with called and said she was dead but when she gets to the funeral home she has blood on her clothes make it make sense

Reply(1)
4
Tiffany Graves
4d ago

You can just scroll by...just a thought. Oh I forgot, you have to show your hatred. Carry on....My condolences to the family.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bossip

Only Black Male Juror In Trial Against Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Details The Most Heartbreaking Moments

Jury Foreman Marcus Ransom Talks Emotional Moments In Ahmaud Arbery Case. Now that we have officially reached justice for Ahmaud Arbery with the conviction and sentencing of his murderers, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William Roddie Bryan, we can begin to hear directly from those men and women who were charged with hearing the facts of the case. Facts that should be intensely triggering to anyone hearing them but especially to us as Black people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CT
Bossip

Ex-Cop Brett Hankison On Trial For Endangering Breonna Taylor's Neighbors

Endangering White people is a bigger crime than killing an innocent Black woman in her sleep. Thousands of demonstrations and millions of protestors later, the only cop on trial for the raid that killed Breonna Taylor isn’t facing a single day behind bars for ending her life. CNN reports that opening arguments began on Wednesday for the trial of ex-Louisville officer Brett Hankison. He faces three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing 10 shots “blindly” into the nearby apartment of Breonna’s White neighbors, Cody Etherton and Chelsea Napper.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy