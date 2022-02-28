Traffic stop leads to arrest of Canandaigua man

Police report the arrest of a Canandaigua man for driving while intoxicated.

According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Justin Perrin, 26, of Canandaigua following a traffic stop in the city.

Perrin was originally pulled over for failure to keep right. Upon investigation, it was determined that Perrin was intoxicated and arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Perrin will respond in the City of Canandaigua Court at a later date.

