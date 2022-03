An Australian iron ore firm has purchased a UK-based battery firm to develop the world’s first ‘Infinity Train’, which uses gravitational energy to recharge the locomotive as it moves.Its creators claim the next-generation technology will mean the battery-electric train can transport materials without ever needing to stop to recharge.Perth-based Fortescue said its acquisition of Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) would massively accelerate the transition to green energy and help the industry cut carbon emissions to zero by the end of the decade. “The Infinity Train will not only accelerate Fortescue’s race to reach net zero emissions by 2030, but also lower...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO