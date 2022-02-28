Spring Fling to return to downtown Spartanburg after 2 years
SPPARTANUBRG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg announced Spring Fling will return after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spring Fling will take place Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24 in downtown Spartanburg.
Here are times to join in on the fun:
- Friday, April 22 from 5 – 10 p.m.
- Saturday, April 23 l 11 – 9 p.m.
- Sunday, April 24 l 12 – 6 p.m.
Officials said there will be shopping, food, games, entertainment and more.
If you need more information, click here .
