ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The 5 Best New TV Shows Our Critic Watched in February 2022

By Judy Berman
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1M1M_0eRXWAWf00

I’ll level with you: this has been an unusually weak month for new shows. Maybe the networks ran out of steam after unveiling some actually-pretty-decent new comedies in January, or maybe some release dates got shuffled to avoid conflicting with an Olympics that very few people ended up watching. All I can say for sure is that I sampled a couple dozen February debuts and was only bowled over by one: Severance . (NB: I’ve had to recuse myself from weighing in on the noteworthy docuseries Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye West Trilogy , on Netflix, because it is produced by my colleagues at TIME Studios and would present a conflict of interest.) The remainder of this roundup consists of shows I happened to enjoy, despite some conspicuous flaws. Criticism is, of course, always subjective—and never more so than in this particular list.

The Girl Before (HBO Max)

An architect builds a breathtaking minimalist house in London and rents it out, at far below market rate, to tenants who meet his exacting specifications. They can’t hang pictures, make messes, have children—and they must consent to monitoring by elaborate smart-home devices. In parallel timelines, two women occupy the space. Emma (Jessica Plummer) shares it with a partner, Simon (Ben Hardy). Three years later, Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) moves in alone and soon makes an alarming discovery about the building. The women bear a jarring resemblance to each other, and each has recently suffered acute trauma.

It’s a premise worthy of Hitchcock, and the Master of Suspense’s influence is indeed palpable in this four-part adaptation of J.P. Delaney’s best-selling novel The Girl Before . While the last act doesn’t rise to the level of earlier episodes, stellar performances further elevate this chilly, cerebral, sophisticated psychological thriller. Mbatha-Raw strikes the right balance of fragility and strength. David Oyelowo is equally mesmerizing as the architect, whose serene veneer renders his intentions opaque. And maybe it goes without saying, but the interiors are stunning.

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Shonda Rhimes ‘ latest Netflix megahit has divided audiences, and you know what? I get it. I even agree with the most of the common criticisms. The episodes are too long. The acting is uneven. Rhimes is too generous to her subject, the “Soho Grifter” formerly known as Anna Delvey, while the portrayals of her victims can be egregiously nasty . Journalism doesn’t work like that . Something something girlboss something something.

And yet… there’s a lot about the show that I enjoyed. Although there were certainly some dud performances, Julia Garner was magnificent as the intense, chameleonic Anna; her outlandish accent put some viewers off, but for me it worked as the big honking red flag that everyone around her failed to see. Anna Chlumsky was perfectly cast as a disgraced everywoman reporter scrambling to redeem herself. And, in all honesty, I appreciated the show’s refusal to reproduce the same bland, measured morality tale we always get when TV rips scammer stories from the headlines. Who needs another sociopath saga? Inventing Anna may not be a masterpiece, but it does understand the core appeal of con artists: they’re fun. Our appetite for them is endless because their appetites for life—for money, power, achievement, glamour—are endless. [Read the true story behind Inventing Anna and learn about how the show recreated Anna’s wardrobe .]

Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy (Amazon)

Behind every superstar stand-up (at least until the social media era), there is a local comedy community that prepared them for prime time. For many of the biggest breakouts between 1995 and 2005, that community was headquartered at Phat Tuesdays, a weekly showcase by and for Black talent at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. Opening with the scene’s origins at South L.A.’s Comedy Act Theater in the late ’80s and early ’90s, this three-part doc makes the persuasive argument that when Black comedians secured a platform at the same storied venue that hosted the biggest white acts of the era, it led to a seismic shift in the industry. Phat Tuesdays didn’t just launch individual careers; it helped to desegregate comedy.

As an amendment to a historical record that too often whitewashes L.A. comedy and credits the synergy between hip hop and stand-up solely to Def Comedy Jam, Phat Tuesdays is invaluable. Would it, like just about every other docuseries in this era of streaming bloat, have benefited from being cut down to the length of a feature? Absolutely; whole segments of the final episode verge on inanity. But the messiness of the editing is far outweighed by the pleasure of watching some of the funniest people in the world reminisce about their youthful shenanigans. Executive producer Guy Torry, the actor and comedian who founded Phat Tuesdays, and Reginald Hudlin (who also directs) assemble dozens of interviews with everyone from A-listers like Tiffany Haddish and Anthony Anderson to comics’ comics like J.B. Smoove, Luenell and the pioneering trans stand-up Flame Monroe. (The presence of Regina King and Snoop Dogg underscores Phat Tuesdays’ influence on the entertainment industry at large.) When even the documentary crew can’t stifle their laughter, you know you’re in for a treat.

Severance (Apple TV+)

Set in a snowy parallel universe (or perhaps near-future), the show centers on Lumon Industries, an all-American megacorp overseen by a family dynasty that dates back to a supposedly benevolent philosopher-founder in the mold of Henry Ford or Andrew Carnegie . In recent years Lumon has pioneered a procedure known as severance, which allows the company to split employees’ consciousness for the purposes of conducting top-secret work. After they consent to having an implant placed in their brains, “severed” staffers essentially become two people. While they’re still the same person they always were outside of office hours, their second self exists only at Lumon. Neither half retains any memory of the other’s life. “Outies” wonder, with increasing anxiety, what their “innie” does at work; innies speculate on the very basics of who their outie is. [ Read the full review .]

State of the Union (SundanceTV, Sundance Now and AMC+)

I’m cheating a bit with this entry, because State of the Union is an anthology series, and the season that premiered earlier this month was its second. Stephen Frears directs, Nick Hornby writes and the conceit is that each 10-minute episode consists of a conversation between separated spouses on their way to couples therapy. And I’m counting the latest edition as a new show because you don’t have to know anything about its predecessor to watch.

While the first season cast Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd as Brits prepping for their shrink over pints at the pub, the sequel pairs up Patricia Clarkson and Brendan Gleeson as American boomers who’ve grown apart after decades together. Clarkson’s Ellen is a free spirit experimenting with Quaker faith and progressive activism; Scott (Gleeson) doesn’t seem to have revised his worldview since the ’70s. Even the coffee shop where they meet up is too newfangled for him, with its non-dairy milks and its non-binary barista (Esco Jouley). The dialogue can get stagey, and the old timer who can’t wrap his mind around they/them pronouns is fast becoming a stock character. But the central question is solid: What happens to a couple when one person evolves with the times and the other stays stuck in the past? And the real draw (aside from the mercifully short total runtime) is the intimacy and pathos generated by two of the most skilled character actors of their generation.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Show Canceled Despite Major Star Power

You won't be able to see what Paris Hilton cooks up next. Her Netflix show Cooking With Paris was canceled after only one season, per Deadline. The first and, now, the only season of the series debuted in August 2021. Cooking With Paris starred the iconic socialite as she attempted...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Jessica Plummer
Person
Patricia Clarkson
Person
Kanye
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
J. B. Smoove
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Nick Hornby
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
Variety

Ned Eisenberg, Actor on ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ Dies at 65

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a stage and screen actor who played defense attorney Roger Kressler on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Detective Hauser in “Mare of Easttown,” has died. He was 65. His agents at Nicolosi & Co. confirmed his death. Eisenberg’s wife Patricia said in a statement, “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley said his TV wife Vivian Vance was a C-word, 'My Three Sons' co-star claims

"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Time Studios
Showbiz411

Vindication: “Young and the Restless” Star Victoria Rowell Set to Recur on CBS Hospital Drama “Good Sam”

The CBS hospital drama has booked Victoria Rowell for a recurring role. It’s about time Rowell returned to CBS. From 1990 to 2007 she was a regular on CBS’s “Young and the Restless” playing Drucilla Winters. But in 2007 her character was killed off in a vague way, and Rowell wound up suing the network over diversity. She also wanted her job back, and she should have gotten it. She was treated very badly by the show and Sony Pictures TV.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Law & Order: SVU couple finally make it official in latest episode

Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. It's official: Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi are dating. For nearly eight years, fans have been teased the prospect of Det. Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi becoming a couple. Finally, the NBC drama series aired scenes viewers have...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Shares Alleged Respectful Text From Pete Davidson & Says ‘You Will Never Meet My Children’

Pete Davidson allegedly said he would ‘never get in the way’ of girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids in the text, shared by Ye to Instagram. Kanye West, 44, threw more fuel at the fire in his on-going feud with Pete Davidson, 28. The Watch The Throne rapper took to Instagram to share a polite and friendly text message allegedly written by the SNL comedian to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 13 involving Kim Kardashian, 41. Parts of the text are cut off as Ye zoomed in closely on his phone, however, the snippet that can be read says: “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise,” in reference to Kimye’s brood North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Everything We Know About ‘1932’

On Tuesday, Paramount revealed its plan for another Taylor Sheridan show set in the “Yellowstone” universe: “1932.”. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this new spin-off “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” It’ll be exciting to see the Dutton family’s story fleshed out even more as we learn about this new generation.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

New 90 Day Fiancé Rumors Probably Won't Make Angela Deem Critics Too Happy

90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem is perhaps the most polarizing star of the franchise, and with good reason. Her unapologetic attitude and past behavior in her marriage to Nigerian Michael Ilesanmi has often garnered her some negative attention from viewers and even other cast members. Unfortunately, it’s looking like she’s headed for some more drama thanks to a rumor that alleges some pretty shocking developments that might unfold in future spinoffs.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
Collider

'9-1-1: Lone Star': Why Introducing Judd's New Child Was A Mistake

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 kicked off with a brutal ice storm hitting Austin, leaving many of our first responders fighting for their lives for the majority of the four-episode event. However, at the conclusion of the event, Grace (Sierra McClain) and Judd (Jim Parrack) finally delivered their beautiful daughter Charlie — named after Tommy’s (Gina Torres) late husband — into the world.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES
NYLON

Everything Coming to Netflix March 2022

Right now, Netflix is riding high off our current obsession with scam artists, as The Tinder Swindler tops the streaming service’s global film charts and Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna does the same for television. It’s been a strong start to 2022 at La Casa de Ted Sarandos, and from the looks of it, the streamer has no intentions of slowing down. With just one glance at the list for new content coming in March, it’s clear Netflix has plenty for everyone to get excited about.
TV SERIES
TIME

TIME

52K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy