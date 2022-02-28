ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Approval Sought for Ibrutinib in Pediatric Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease

By Kristi Rosa
onclive.com
 2 days ago

A supplemental new drug application has been submitted to the FDA seeking the approval of ibrutinib for the treatment of pediatric and adolescent patients aged 1 year and older with chronic graft-vs-host disease following failure of 1 or more lines of systemic therapy. A supplemental new drug application (sNDA)...

www.onclive.com

