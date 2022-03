Local educators and students were honored last month during an awards presentation at the Captain Mark Garner Post 7794 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Elkin post meeting. Dr. Pam Colbert of Elkin City Schools was honored as Teacher of the Year. Katie Lyles was presented the First Place award in the “Patriots Pen” contest. “Voice of Democracy” Awards, Colin Barlow, was honored with the first place in post and second place in district in the “Voice of Democracy” contest; with Drake Redmon receiving second place in post; and Levi Hollenbough, third place in post.

