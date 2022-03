Forest Rangers have been busy rescuing a skier with a broken leg and an ATV stuck in the ice. When it comes to the work of Forest Rangers that work for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, they never know what they will encounter. Their jobs are the opposite of monotony, every day is something different. Winter time in New York State poses a lot of challenges for anyone who is looking to get out and enjoy nature, but also poses challenges for the forest rangers when things do indeed go wrong.

INDIAN LAKE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO