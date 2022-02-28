ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Brain Scans of Dying Man Suggest Life Flashes Before Our Eyes Upon Death

By Corryn Wetzel
Smithonian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research is revealing what happens in the brain during our final moments of life. When scientists recorded the brainwaves of a dying man, he appeared to go through a sudden flash of memories seconds before and after his heart stopped beating. This first-of-its-kind study suggests we may experience a flood...

www.smithsonianmag.com

Comments / 6

Comments / 0

