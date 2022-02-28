Center of Advanced Wellness in Frisco to offer primary care for children, adults

The city of Richardson issued a press release Feb. 25 warning residents about potential chlorine in drinking water. The press release said the North Texas Municipal Water District will be conducting its annual chlorine maintenance from March 1-29 to maintain the system and ensure high water quality. During this time period, Richardson residents may be able to taste chlorine in the drinking water. City officials said the levels of chlorine in the water have not increased and are consistent with levels found throughout the year. However, the temporary removal of ammonia can make the chlorine more noticeable. Officials said the intensity of the chlorine taste and smell can depend on the distance you are from the water treatment plant.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO