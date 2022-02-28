ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second statue for the District of Columbia unveiled in the U.S. Capitol

By Lex Juarez
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A statue of Pierre L’Enfant was unveiled in the United States Capitol on Monday, the second statue for the District of Columbia.

The statue is of Pierre L’Enfant. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) and Mayor Muriel Bowser joined with other officials to celebrate the statue and speak to its significance.

Former DC Fire Chief passes away

Mayor Bowser said that with this addition, the District’s full story is now being told. The second statue puts D.C. on the same level as the 50 other states, which all have two statues in the Capitol building.

“The symbol of D.C. having its two statues just like every state is not where we stop,” Mayor Bowser said. “We know achieving this milestone is so important, but we also know our goal is two senators.”

In 2013, the first statue representing the District was unveiled. That statue is of Frederick Douglass and is in Emancipation Hall.

