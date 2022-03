Totally Remodeled Open Floor Plan 3BD/1BA brick with cedar shutters and bonus family room. New concrete driveway and sidewalks. Remodeled down to the studs. Roof only 2 years old. All these items are new: deck, insulation, appliances, gutter, windows, plumbing, electrical, smoke detectors, water heater, tub, vanity, toilet, flooring, new braces under the house, stone work, sheetrock, cabinets, paint and doors! Don't miss this one! Located in the city just minutes away from shopping and restaurants. Finally a beautiful, affordable, updated home located in an established Fulton neighborhood with a storm shelter. Taxes shown are estimated with homestead. Before this owner there was a fire-see PCDS. All info subject to verification. See private remarks.

FULTON, MS ・ 7 DAYS AGO