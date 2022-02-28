ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damascus, MD

Victim’s name released in Damascus fatal crash

By Makea Luzader
 4 days ago

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead on Friday in Damascus.

Police said that an off-duty officer first saw the crash around 4:39 p.m. at the 24300 block of Ridge Road. Three cars were involved, and the officer called for more units.

Detectives’ investigation found that the driver of a Toyota Corolla was driving south when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a Honda Pilot that was driving north. The Corolla then hit a Toyota Sienna that was also traveling north.

The driver of the Sienna was extricated and taken to a hospital. Police said he is currently in stable condition. The Honda’s driver and two passengers were uninjured.

The Corolla’s driver, 29-year-old Sagar Yogeshkumar Rami from Owings Mill, died on the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.

