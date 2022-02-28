Victim’s name released in Damascus fatal crash
DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead on Friday in Damascus.
Police said that an off-duty officer first saw the crash around 4:39 p.m. at the 24300 block of Ridge Road. Three cars were involved, and the officer called for more units.Man arrested after car chase, had baby in car
Detectives’ investigation found that the driver of a Toyota Corolla was driving south when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a Honda Pilot that was driving north. The Corolla then hit a Toyota Sienna that was also traveling north.
The driver of the Sienna was extricated and taken to a hospital. Police said he is currently in stable condition. The Honda’s driver and two passengers were uninjured.
The Corolla’s driver, 29-year-old Sagar Yogeshkumar Rami from Owings Mill, died on the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0