Adult-Targeted Healthy Beverages

By Colin Smith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Wholism' is a new startup in the beverage industry that has launched its first, adult-targeted line of organic drinks. This initial line includes 'Walnut Mylk,' 'Almond Mylk,' and 'Pistachio Mylk.'...

Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
Ginger
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
komando.com

Check your freezer! Ice cream and frozen meals recalled

The potentially deadly listeria monocytogenes bacteria has been the leading cause of various food recalls over the last few months. Showing no signs of abating soon, yet another manufacturing plant tested positive for infection. The FDA issued an advisory over specific Dole Fresh Vegetables products earlier last month. While there...
FOOD SAFETY
#Food Drink#Wholism
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Coca-Cola has 4 new drinks you’ll definitely want to try

We’re not even two full months into 2022, but The Coca-Cola Company is wasting no time in barreling forward with a major expansion. One that’s seeing the iconic beverage brand launch several new flavors that are garnering headlines. They range from Coca-Cola Starlight, which puts a space-themed twist on the classic soft drink, to a new coffee flavor. As well as the company’s first alcoholic drink.
BUSINESS
Mashed

40 Best Beers You Should Be Drinking

There is more to the art of drinking beer than tipping back a cold one to escape your inhibitions and blow off some steam. The practice of drinking beer is one that has forged societies across millennia, from the building of the pyramids in Egypt to the global proliferation of public houses that remain ubiquitous today.
DRINKS
Lifestyle
Milk
Food & Drinks
Harper's Bazaar

This is how long you need to hold a plank to see real results

Ever wondered how long you need to hold a plank to get results — without being in the pose for a second longer than you need to? Us too. We’re going to get into the details (there are a few factors to consider) but first: here’s why you should work your core with the staple move in the first place.
WORKOUTS
Reader's Digest

Coca-Cola Dropped a New Beverage for 2022—And We’re Already Obsessed

When it comes to nostalgic sodas, you already know Coca-Cola is at the top of the list. This beverage brand has been producing iconic drinks for over 130 years. But that hasn’t stopped them from discontinuing less popular drink brands and creating new products. Coca-Cola recently launched a new Coke Zero that’s supposed to appeal to millennials. Keepin’ up with the times! Now another brand-new Coke flavor is rolling out as we speak: Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha. Here’s what we know about it.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Losing It Over This Premium Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Few foods pair better together than chocolate and peanut butter. This perfect blend of sweet and salty is a treat for the taste buds, and it turns out there are a few scientific reasons why we can't stop reaching for this flavor combination. The smooth blend of rich chocolate and the salty flavor of peanut butter creates something called a "dynamic sensory contrast," which are two contrasting, interesting textures that excite our taste buds when combined. According to Mic, this decadent combo also produces the Maillard reaction, which is a chemical reaction that occurs when certain foods are cooked, and one that might make your mouth water.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
goodhousekeeping.com

The Truth About Green Tea for Weight Loss, According to a Nutritionist

Every time you open TikTok or Instagram, there’s some new fad that promises to help you drop pounds fast — a new drink powder, appetite-suppressing gummies, yet another piece of “clothing” that will squeeze you so tight the fat just melts away like magic. The bad...
DIETS
Wyoming News

#6. Beverages

- Total sales in 2021: $59.1 billion - Change from 2020: +32.6% The beverage category includes all alcoholic drinks, nonalcoholic drinks like sodas and juices, and hot drinks like coffee and tea. Top sellers in this category include Amazon, grocery chains and beverage retailers like boxed.com. Consumption outside the home is not factored into total sales and neither is the cost of shipping. The number of people buying drinks online is expected to grow to 79.9 million by 2025. This will be 23.5% of users compared to 20% in 2022 who purchase beverages online.
DRINKS
Portland Tribune

Food & Beverage B2B Networking 2022

Zoom Roundtable of over 100 NW Regional & International Food& Beverage Companies. Connect with Retail Buyers, Distributors, and Suppliers. International Connections. ＜日本語での説明は下部にあります＞. Prosper Portland will host its next Food & Beverage Pitch & Networking...
PORTLAND, OR
New Jersey 101.5

This Big Joe beverage will make you warm & fuzzy

This is the official Big Joe Beverage of the 2022 Polar Bear Plunge. Regardless of the outside temperature when you jump in to 30 something degree waters of the ocean you’re going to get cold. My hot toddy will make you feel warm and fuzzy. Because of the pandemic...
DRINKS

