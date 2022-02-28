Adult-Targeted Healthy Beverages

Few foods pair better together than chocolate and peanut butter. This perfect blend of sweet and salty is a treat for the taste buds, and it turns out there are a few scientific reasons why we can't stop reaching for this flavor combination. The smooth blend of rich chocolate and the salty flavor of peanut butter creates something called a "dynamic sensory contrast," which are two contrasting, interesting textures that excite our taste buds when combined. According to Mic, this decadent combo also produces the Maillard reaction, which is a chemical reaction that occurs when certain foods are cooked, and one that might make your mouth water.

