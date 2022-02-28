ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Switch OLED Back in Stock: How to Get Yours Today

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, the good news for Nintendo fans out there: the Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock. The newest Nintendo Switch OLED model has been incredibly difficult to find, but if you are looking for a console with no added subscription or...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Huge iPad deal: Apple's 2021 iPad hits lowest price at Amazon

For many of us, January probably isn't the best time to go buying a new tablet, even if there is money to be saved. Thankfully it's now February and Amazon is still offering its great deal on Apple's 2021 iPad with 256GB storage. Right now it's down to just $449, from its original price of $479. That's Amazon's lowest ever price for this iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Lite#Oled#Video Game#Lan#The Oled Switch#Nintendo Switch Console
Phone Arena

Lenovo is selling two of its newest tablets at pretty much irresistible prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung has been getting a lot of attention lately from tablet lovers who for one reason or another don't feel like their needs are met by Apple's industry-leading iPads, but if for one reason or another, you're not very keen on ordering a member of the Galaxy Tab S8 family either, Lenovo's product portfolio might be worth a look.
ELECTRONICS
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
SPY

The Best Places To Install Home Security Cameras (And Where You Should Never Put Them)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Home security cameras aren’t just about watching for bad guys; they’re great for keeping an eye on your home if you’re away, for monitoring the kids’ curfews, watching for package deliveries and even checking if the kid up the street cut the lawn. So what’s the best placement for a home security camera to ensure you can see everything you need to see?     Camera Facing the Street Or Driveway Many of us are looking for a way to keep tabs on who’s...
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Best Buy has Samsung's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 on sale at higher than ever discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The confusingly named 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8, released after a lengthy wait just last month, is... certainly not the best Samsung tablet money can buy right now. Unless, of course, you only have a couple hundred bucks to spend on a new Android-based slate with a respectable list of features, in which case this reasonably well-equipped mid-ranger can be a great alternative to Amazon's popular Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

QD-OLED vs OLED TVs: what’s the difference?

OLED TVs are generally regarded as the best TVs you can buy today, but now there’s a new panel technology in town in the shape of QD-OLED. What is QD-OLED – also called QD Display? Why do we need it? How much will a QD-OLED TV cost and is it time to start thinking about upgrading from ‘old’ OLED to ‘new’ QD-OLED already?
ELECTRONICS
NME

Here’s how to play ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ this weekend

UPDATE: Nintendo has said that anyone participating in the play test is forbidden to share details and thoughts on the experience online, including footage or opinions on social media. The online play test for Nintendo Switch Sports is happening this weekend, so here’s how to get it downloaded in advance...
VIDEO GAMES
The Spokesman-Review

Game On: Gamers are finally getting a Wii Sports sequel for Nintendo Switch

If you hadn’t heard already, February’s Nintendo Direct was chock-full of promising upcoming game announcements and expansions to existing classics. Kirby and the Forgotten Land got a new trailer and is confirmed for a March 25 release, while the long-dormant soccer spinoff Mario Strikers is making a comeback with Mario Strikers Battle League, due out June 10. Metroid Dread and Splatoon 3 are getting content updates.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Nintendo Switch OLED Bundles and Deals to Shop Right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Nintendo Switch consoles gained massive popularity during the first wave of the pandemic, as many of us hunkered down with The Legend of Zelda or virtually moved to a remote island in Animal Crossings: New Horizons.  The Japanese company even recently released a third iteration of the Nintendo Switch console — the Nintendo Switch OLED console — which quickly sold out in stores around the country. Right now, it’s still hard to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Crunchyroll is now on the Nintendo Switch

You can now catch up on some anime on your Switch. The anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has unveiled an app for Nintendo’s console. Using your Nintendo Switch to watch movies is still a new concept, but it’s taking off. There are Switch apps for Hulu, YouTube, Twitch Pokémon TV, and Funimation. We will likely see more entertainment platforms on the Switch soon, due to its popularity. Almost 103 million units of the Switch have been sold around the world, surpassing its predecessor the Wii, Wii U, GameCube and Nintendo 64. It helps that Switch sales skyrocketed during the pandemic, even leading to a global shortage that carried over to 2022 and included absurd price gouging.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Gets Nintendo Switch Release Date

Last month, Nintendo revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask will be the next game added as part of Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack. Today, Nintendo announced that the game will arrive on Friday February 25th. Majora's Mask originally released in 2000 on Nintendo 64, and is widely considered one of the best games in the Zelda franchise. Over the years, it has been offered on multiple platforms, including GameCube, Wii, Wii U, and 3DS. However, for those that never had the chance to experience it, this should provide the perfect opportunity!
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Apple’s New iPad 9 Is Back on Sale for Just $309 at Walmart – Price Drop Alert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Right now you can buy the 9th generation iPad, a 10.2-inch tablet powered by the newly upgraded A13 Bionic chip, for just $309 via Walmart. It’s the kind of rare discount that actually seems more like a typo than a genuine deal, but this one’s legit. We checked. In fact, we’re so excited about this price drop that we’ll say it again: you can buy the newest 2021 Apple iPad for just $309...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy