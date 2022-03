In one of the earliest moves of this offseason’s quarterback carousel, Bo Nix announced his transfer from Auburn to Oregon. Now that Nix is a member of the Ducks, former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens says that will be a better fit for him. Pickens knows Nix from high school football in Alabama, and the two developed a relationship before their college careers at rival programs. At the 2022 NFL Combine, Pickens was asked about Nix’s transfer to Oregon. Pickens, who approves of Nix’s decision, noted that Oregon was probably a better option for Nix right out of high school.

OREGON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO