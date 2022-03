After nearly two decades of plans to build a new grocery store along Indiana 933, Kroger has officially sold the property to electrical company Indiana Michigan Power. The Cincinnati-based grocer purchased the 11 acres near Auten Road in 2004 and razed several homes and a shopping center that was once there to make way for plans to construct a new shopping center that a grocery store would anchor. But for years, the lot remained vacant as the grocer’s economic outlook shifted from new construction to reinvesting in current locations. Kroger sold the land to I&M in spring 2021 and plans to put electrical equipment on the property are now being discussed. County officials tell Market Basket that they have asked to see site plans to see if there is any space left to add any commercial development. Official plans for the land are expected to be announced in the coming months. You can read more about the history and future plans online at southbendtribune.com and search for Market Basket under the business tab.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO