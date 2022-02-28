ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old boy shot to death near Laurel Park in Salinas; investigators hunt for killer

By Sheyanne N Romero, Salinas Californian
A teenage boy was shot and killed late last week in Salinas and the person responsible remains on the loose, authorities said.

Little has been shared from police surrounding the investigation; however, this is one of many deadly Salinas shootings reported in the past few months — including the shooting death of a police officer 24 hours after the teenager was gunned down.

Shock, sadness:Community 'distraught' after Salinas police officer gunned down during traffic stop

Around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Parkside and Hayes streets, near Laurel Park. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teenager was rushed to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to police.

On Saturday morning, the boy died and detectives started investigating the case as a homicide. Detectives said they didn't have any suspect information to release as of Saturday.

Police are withholding the boy's identity.

Tragic slaying:Salinas homicide victims honored as bride and groom in poignant Valentine's Day casket service

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Detective Chayenne Garcia at (831) 758-7132. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at (831) 775-4222.

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and manages content for the Salinas Californian.

