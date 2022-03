What is the Metaverse, and is it a place where franchising should go?. Brands are moving to the Metaverse. Businesses are buying real estate in the Metaverse, and making sales in the Metaverse. But what is the Metaverse, and is it a place where franchising should go? The Metaverse is (or is likely going to be) a place where our digital and physical lives come together. And new technology like augmented reality, virtual reality, and blockchain/NFTs/cryptocurrency will allow franchising to go to the Metaverse and participate in everything it has to offer. See Cathy Hackl, Making Money in the Metaverse, Forbes.com (March 15, 2021).

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO