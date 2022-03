As restaurants continue to look for rewards that they can offer that will make customers truly want to keep coming back, some are turning to cryptocurrencies. Shake Shack, for one, is offering bitcoin rewards for consumers who pay using Block’s Cash App digital wallet, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (March 3). The promotion will last through mid-March, providing the chain with an out if it turns out that its customers are not interested in engaging with the brand with cryptocurrencies.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO