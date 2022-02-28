Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations drop in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two key coronavirus numbers in Kansas have dropped to their lowest point in more than seven months.

On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 479 new coronavirus cases in Kansas. The last time the number was that low was July 2, 2021, when there were 409 new cases. Of the recent cases, 106 are the COVID-19 omicron variant.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also much lower. The KDHE said 21 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus since Friday. The last time Kansas had a lower number was June 7, 2021, when there were only seven new hospitalizations.

Only 35 hospitals reported numbers to the KDHE in time for Monday’s report. KSN News reached out to the KDHE to see if that could be why the number is so much lower than Friday’s report, when 111 hospitals submitted data of 82 new hospitalizations.

The Kansas COVID-19 death toll has increased by nine since Friday. It now stands at 7,946. However, the KDHE said the seven-day rolling average number of deaths is two, down from seven at the beginning of February.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19:

1,371 got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

1,651 got a second dose

2,048 got the third dose

In all, health workers have administered more than 5,000 vaccine doses to Kansans since the Friday update. Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 66.11% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 57.22% have completed a vaccine series .

County Confirmed Allen 3,936 Anderson 2,102 Atchison 4,242 Barber 1,032 Barton 6,470 Bourbon 4,372 Brown 2,669 Butler 18,734 Chase 672 Chautauqua 835 Cherokee 6,125 Cheyenne 659 Clark 491 Clay 1,963 Cloud 2,208 Coffey 2,394 Comanche 439 Cowley 10,042 Crawford 11,806 Decatur 610 Dickinson 4,780 Doniphan 2,428 Douglas 24,681 Edwards 560 Elk 568 Ellis 7,107 Ellsworth 2,007 Finney 11,210 Ford 10,573 Franklin 6,890 Geary 9,156 Gove 785 Graham 564 Grant 2,191 Gray 1,225 Greeley 333 Greenwood 1,773 Hamilton 461 Harper 1,640 Harvey 9,500 Haskell 965 Hodgeman 409 Jackson 3,869 Jefferson 4,730 Jewell 783 Johnson 143,970 Kearny 1,237 Kingman 1,945 Kiowa 667 Labette 6,581 Lane 294 Leavenworth 19,192 Lincoln 617 Linn 2,810 Logan 838 Lyon 9,916 Marion 3,308 Marshall 2,540 McPherson 7,729 Meade 1,217 Miami 7,687 Mitchell 1,426 Montgomery 9,379 Morris 1,494 Morton 620 Nemaha 3,226 Neosho 5,102 Ness 779 Norton 2,146 Osage 3,888 Osborne 789 Ottawa 1,192 Pawnee 2,115 Phillips 1,354 Pottawatomie 5,675 Pratt 1,918 Rawlins 678 Reno 18,444 Republic 1,343 Rice 2,587 Riley 13,332 Rooks 1,349 Rush 809 Russell 1,868 Saline 14,038 Scott 1,274 Sedgwick 144,209 Seward 6,918 Shawnee 47,818 Sheridan 785 Sherman 1,495 Smith 642 Stafford 1,130 Stanton 437 Stevens 1,455 Sumner 5,607 Thomas 2,369 Trego 749 Wabaunsee 1,623 Wallace 436 Washington 1,389 Wichita 493 Wilson 2,791 Woodson 788 Wyandotte 46,549 Beaver, OK 946 Harper, OK 700 Kay, OK 11,999 Texas, OK 5,944

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 28, 2022

Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Feb. 23, 2022

