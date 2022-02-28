ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations drop in Kansas

By Laura McMillan
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two key coronavirus numbers in Kansas have dropped to their lowest point in more than seven months.

On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 479 new coronavirus cases in Kansas. The last time the number was that low was July 2, 2021, when there were 409 new cases. Of the recent cases, 106 are the COVID-19 omicron variant.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also much lower. The KDHE said 21 more Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus since Friday. The last time Kansas had a lower number was June 7, 2021, when there were only seven new hospitalizations.

Only 35 hospitals reported numbers to the KDHE in time for Monday’s report. KSN News reached out to the KDHE to see if that could be why the number is so much lower than Friday’s report, when 111 hospitals submitted data of 82 new hospitalizations.

The Kansas COVID-19 death toll has increased by nine since Friday. It now stands at 7,946. However, the KDHE said the seven-day rolling average number of deaths is two, down from seven at the beginning of February.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19:

  • 1,371 got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 1,651 got a second dose
  • 2,048 got the third dose

In all, health workers have administered more than 5,000 vaccine doses to Kansans since the Friday update. Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 66.11% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 57.22% have completed a vaccine series .

County Confirmed
Allen 3,936
Anderson 2,102
Atchison 4,242
Barber 1,032
Barton 6,470
Bourbon 4,372
Brown 2,669
Butler 18,734
Chase 672
Chautauqua 835
Cherokee 6,125
Cheyenne 659
Clark 491
Clay 1,963
Cloud 2,208
Coffey 2,394
Comanche 439
Cowley 10,042
Crawford 11,806
Decatur 610
Dickinson 4,780
Doniphan 2,428
Douglas 24,681
Edwards 560
Elk 568
Ellis 7,107
Ellsworth 2,007
Finney 11,210
Ford 10,573
Franklin 6,890
Geary 9,156
Gove 785
Graham 564
Grant 2,191
Gray 1,225
Greeley 333
Greenwood 1,773
Hamilton 461
Harper 1,640
Harvey 9,500
Haskell 965
Hodgeman 409
Jackson 3,869
Jefferson 4,730
Jewell 783
Johnson 143,970
Kearny 1,237
Kingman 1,945
Kiowa 667
Labette 6,581
Lane 294
Leavenworth 19,192
Lincoln 617
Linn 2,810
Logan 838
Lyon 9,916
Marion 3,308
Marshall 2,540
McPherson 7,729
Meade 1,217
Miami 7,687
Mitchell 1,426
Montgomery 9,379
Morris 1,494
Morton 620
Nemaha 3,226
Neosho 5,102
Ness 779
Norton 2,146
Osage 3,888
Osborne 789
Ottawa 1,192
Pawnee 2,115
Phillips 1,354
Pottawatomie 5,675
Pratt 1,918
Rawlins 678
Reno 18,444
Republic 1,343
Rice 2,587
Riley 13,332
Rooks 1,349
Rush 809
Russell 1,868
Saline 14,038
Scott 1,274
Sedgwick 144,209
Seward 6,918
Shawnee 47,818
Sheridan 785
Sherman 1,495
Smith 642
Stafford 1,130
Stanton 437
Stevens 1,455
Sumner 5,607
Thomas 2,369
Trego 749
Wabaunsee 1,623
Wallace 436
Washington 1,389
Wichita 493
Wilson 2,791
Woodson 788
Wyandotte 46,549
Beaver, OK 946
Harper, OK 700
Kay, OK 11,999
Texas, OK 5,944

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 28, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Feb. 23, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

News Break
Politics
