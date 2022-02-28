New non-stop route from New Bern to D.C. coming in June

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s some good news in the friendly skies when it comes to flights to and from one local airport.

After initially being denied funding for a new New Bern-Washington, D.C. route, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport and American Airlines are announcing a new seasonal non-stop route between the two locations. It will launch on June 4, 2022.

New Non-Stop Route comes to Washington, D.C. (Contributed photo)

New Saturday service between New Bern and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is planned to continue through August 13, 2022. This new route is the result of hard work and collaboration by the airport and area organizations, including Craven 100 Alliance (C1A) and Visit New Bern, along with consistent support by Craven County.

This new route will save commuters six hours of driving so they can explore North Carolina. Previously, New Bern airport asked for but was denied funding for this route.

The route will begin with weekly 85-minute flights with the hopes of adding more flights in the future.

