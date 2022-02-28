Report of a reckless driver in Canandaigua leads to DWI arrest

Police report the arrest of a Canandaigua man for driving while intoxicated.

According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Joshua B. Harkness, 48, of Canandaigua following report of a reckless driver.

Upon investigation, Harkness was located operating the vehicle and it was determined he was intoxicated.

Harkness will respond in the City of Canandaigua Court at a later date.

