Tedeschi Trucks Band Expands Wheels Of Soul Tour 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Award-winning comedian and writer John Mulaney has extended his “From Scratch” tour to include the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Mulaney will entertain audiences at the pavilion on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. He is best known for his role as a writer on Saturday Night Live. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Mulaney announced on Tuesday that he was expanding his tour to include 16 additional shows in Oregon, Ohio, and the Washington, D.C., area. The tour is produced by Live Nation and will begin on March 11 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. The comedian will return to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Feb. 26.

COLUMBIA, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO