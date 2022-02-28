ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tedeschi Trucks Band Expands Wheels Of Soul Tour 2022

Cover picture for the articleTedeschi Trucks Band added West Coast tour dates to their upcoming Wheels Of Soul Tour 2022. Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon support on the new leg spanning August 18 – September 3 as both acts will for the previously announced dates. The sixth Wheels Of Soul tour was...

XL Country 100.7

Tedeschi Trucks Band to Play Kettlehouse on September 1st

This is big: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Los Lobos AND Gabe Dixon will light up the Kettlehouse Amphitheater this summer. We're talking the 12 PIECE lineup of the TTB!. Montana is getting another chance to see the Tedeschi Trucks Band after having to cancel an earlier tour attempt at an indoor setting. This tour stop is outside at the beautiful Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner, MT on the banks of the Blackfoot River. When was the last time you got to see a TWELVE PIECE BAND on stage?
INFORUM

Tedeshi Trucks Band, 311 and more add outdoor concert dates in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO — Winter may still be here, but the concert calendar is heating up as Fargo promotions company Jade Presents announced two upcoming outdoor shows. Rock band 311 will return to town to play Fargo Brewing Co. on May 27 . The band, known for mixing rock, rap and reggae, scored hits starting in the mid-1990s with “Down,” “All Mixed Up,” “Come Original” and “Creatures (For a While).”
FARGO, ND
Roanoke Times

Tedeschi Trucks bringing show to Harvester center in Rocky Mount

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks are bringing their Fireside Live show to Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center on April 21. This will be a smaller version of their Tedeschi Trucks Band, the 12-person-strong blues, rock and soul juggernaut that has played a couple of times in Roanoke. The Harvester show will be in the style of the band’s 2021 “The Fireside Sessions,” featuring lineups of between four and eight band members, according to a Harvester news release. Expect at least a full rhythm section and keys behind guitarist/band leader Trucks and singer/guitarist Tedeschi.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Eli Young Band Embarking on Love Talking Tour in 2022

Eli Young Band are wasting no time hitting the road to share the love and promote their new single, "Love Talking." The band will kick off the Love Talking Tour on Thursday, Feb. 17. The 50-plus date run will continue through the spring and summer before wrapping on Aug. 26...
CBS Baltimore

Comedian John Mulaney Expands Tour To Include Merriweather Post Pavillion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Award-winning comedian and writer John Mulaney has extended his “From Scratch” tour to include the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Mulaney will entertain audiences at the pavilion on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. He is best known for his role as a writer on Saturday Night Live. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Mulaney announced on Tuesday that he was expanding his tour to include 16 additional shows in Oregon, Ohio, and the Washington, D.C., area. The tour is produced by Live Nation and will begin on March 11 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. The comedian will return to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Feb. 26.
COLUMBIA, MD
New Haven Register

Alanis Morissette Expands ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Anniversary Tour

Alanis Morissette is expanding her 2022 world tour celebrating the 25-year anniversary of Jagged Little Pill with an additional slate of North American tour dates. The musician has also revealed that a new song titled “Olive Branch” will arrive on March 11. The track was co-written with Michael Farrell, who also served as producer alongside Henrik Jakobsson.
SFGate

Lady Gaga Expands Chromatica Ball Tour for Summer Stadium Trek

Lady Gaga is bringing the long-awaited Chromatica Ball Tour to stadiums throughout Europe and North America this summer as she expands her originally scheduled run of six cities to 14. The additions to the tour include a second night in London as well as brand new shows in Stockholm, Düsseldorf,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
