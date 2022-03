Elk, Pronghorn, Bears, Oh My! It's time to fill out your applications for the 2022 Colorado Big Game Hunting Season. While many of the hunts don't happen until the fall it's time to get those applications in. Elk, Deer, Moose, Mountain Lion, and Bear licenses will all require an application to be submitted prior to the April deadline. While you don't have to pay the application fee until you draw, you do have to have everything submitted by an important deadline coming up next month.

