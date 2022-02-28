ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

2 arrested after Monday morning pursuit

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people have been arrested after a pursuit Monday morning.

A BCSO deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. on Feb 28 in the Rosinton community for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and began the pursuit. The pursuit traveled through three Baldwin County towns including Loxley, Robertsdale and Elsanor before it ended.

BCSO deputies stopped the vehicle with spike strips, which disabled the vehicle on County Road 32 in Elberta. Both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody after the car came to a stop. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Travis Milton Parker, 22, the driver was charged with several counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Michief and Reckless Endangerment. Parker also received numerous traffic citations related to operating his vehicle in an unsafe manner.

Keegan Kolbie Williams, 19, was charged with several counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

