CLEVELAND -- Employment can provide dignity, stability, and purpose. This is especially the case for individuals returning to community post-incarceration. Employment is one of three key things needed to stay on a path to success post-release, in addition to housing and transportation. Without all three, there is an increased chance an individual will return to old behaviors and be one of the 18% of previously incarcerated women or 31% of previously incarcerated men in Ohio who recidivated within three years from 2002 to 2012.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO