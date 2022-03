Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jim Boeheim said Wednesday afternoon that his wife, Juli, was “shook up” after her encounter with a gun-wielding “kid” at Destiny USA. According to police reports, Juli Boeheim was sitting in her car near the Cheesecake Factory on Tuesday at 2:08 p.m. when she was approached by a young person. The person spoke with Juli Boeheim before pointing a gun at her and reaching into the car to grab her purse, police said.

