Proposed development to replace early 20th century King Street buildings

A cozy night in for me typically involves a cup of tea, a dessert and a sumptuous period drama. The pandemic brought with it many nights in, most of them soundtracked by Julie Andrews dishing on Regency scandal in "Bridgerton," or the hustle and bustle of the upstairs-downstairs drama in "Downton Abbey." Lately, Monday nights are for watching Christine Baranski chew up and spit out her social underlings on "The Gilded Age." In a period that feels anything but glamorous, the lavish costuming and scenery are a balm. Imagine my surprise when I learned there's a historical Georgian Revival estate and garden that puts many of these screen delights to shame just south of my hometown.

WOODSIDE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO