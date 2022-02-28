ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed development to replace early 20th century King Street buildings

By Vernon Miles
alxnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of buildings on King Street, in the heart of Old Town, could be demolished and transformed into a new mixed-use development. Owner Silverman Group filed an application to the city to redevelop 615 and 621 King Street as a single...

