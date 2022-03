Disneyland is bringing back one of their most beloved nighttime attractions for a limited time, this time with characters from several new movies. Today, Disney announced the return dates for several nighttime Disneyland attractions, including the return date for Fantasmic and the Main Street Electrical Parade. Notably, the Main Street Electrical Parade and the Disneyland Forever fireworks show will return to Disneyland on April 22nd, while the World of Color will return to Disney California Adventure park on the same day. Fantasmic will return to Disneyland about a month later on May 28th.

