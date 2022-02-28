Canandaigua man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child

Police report the arrest of a Canandaigua man after a physical altercation.

According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Victor Torres, 28, of Canandaigua for endangering the welfare of a child.

It is alleged that Torres engaged in a physical altercation with another person while in the presence of two children.

Torres was remanded to the Ontario County Jail and is pending arraignment.

