The Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab is excited to announce registration is now open for its 2022 Summer Camp program. Summer camps at the Fab Lab connect students in grades 2-8 to experiential learning in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) through immersive weeklong sessions in subject areas such as engineering, chemistry, coding, robotics, art & design, biology and more. Campers build new skills through collaborative and engaging lessons and the use of state-of-the-art machines, including 3D printers, laser cutters, vinyl cutters, and more.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO