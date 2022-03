If you’re feeling house rich, you’re not alone. Skyrocketing home values in 2021 mean that homeowners across the United States gained new wealth through their properties, with an average increase in equity of nearly $57,000 per mortgage borrower from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021, according to property data analytics firm CoreLogic.

