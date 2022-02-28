ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Sport-by-Sport Stoppages Chronology

By The Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 2 days ago

March 31 — Player representatives of the...

The Spun

Look: MLB Star Calls For Rob Manfred’s Firing

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has quickly become one of the most hated men in sports. And now players are calling for his resignation. Major League Baseball and the MLBPA failed to come to an agreement on Monday. Manfred, as a result, has already begun cancelling games early in the 2022 season. This all could have been avoided if Manfred was a commissioner interested in supporting his players instead of the owners.
MLB
The Spun

Bryce Harper To Another League? MLB World Reacts

Bryce Harper is coming off a spectacular season that saw him earn MVP honors for the second time in his career. But with the MLB lockout keeping him off the field, Harper might be fielding offers from other baseball leagues. Taking to Instagram recently, Harper posted an image of him...
MLB
The Big Lead

Bryce Harper Hits Up Yomiuri Giants Amid Lockout

It appears Major League Baseball's lockout is going to continue to drag on. Opening Day will be canceled if the two sides don't come to an agreement by the end of Monday and the league's owners are reportedly willing to give up a month of games to win this fight. Bryce Harper seems pretty fed up and he's ready to go play in Japan.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLBPA reiterates desire to continue negotiation after MLB cancels games

After MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of the first two series of the regular season, a few key members of the Players Association conducted a press conference of their own. Union executive director Tony Clark, lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and two members of the player executive subcommittee — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller — spoke with the media (including Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America and Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle).
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox legend Fred Lynn weighs in on MLB lockout, banning the shift

Should Major League Baseball ban the shift, or should hitters learn how to beat it?. In baseball, the infield shift is a method of trying to contain hitters by shifting the placement of the infielders to where a particular hitter most commonly sends the baseball. Hitters don’t like it, for obvious reasons.
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB lockout: First two series of 2022 season canceled as CBA talks stall

The 2022 MLB regular season will not include a normal 162-game schedule. The league is currently in a lockout as it tries to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement with the MLB Players' Association. It's the ninth work stoppage in league history and the fifth to result in regular season games being canceled.
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

MLB cancels regular season games as lockout continues

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that the league has canceled the first two series of the regular season after the league owners and the Players’ Association failed to come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement before Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline. “The calendar...
MLB
FOX Sports

Joey Gallo, Bryce Harper poke fun on social media amid MLB lockout

Amid the ongoing MLB lockout, the New York Yankees outfielder took to social media on Monday to share a few snapshots from his newly-minted professional profile. But it's not what you might think. LinkedIn describes itself as "the world's largest professional network with 810 million members in more than 200...
MLB
Sun-Journal

Tom Caron: Unlike 1994, it’s hard to get invested in this MLB work stoppage

Have you been keeping a close eye on the negotiations between Major League Baseball and its Players’ Association?. No? You’re not alone. There seems to be a collective shrug from most of the country. Sure, people with a deep connection to the game — those paid to work in and around the industry and the sport’s most diehard fans — have been doomscrolling Twitter for the past week trying to see what was happening in the labor negotiations. But most of the country has had its attention elsewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Rob Manfred Is Canceling Regular Season Games

The future many baseball fans hoped wouldn’t happen has now become a reality. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that he will cancel regular-season games to start the 2022 campaign. The first two series of the season will be canceled. This decision comes as a result of the...
MLB
Variety

David Ortiz Hits the Road in ESPN Plus Series ‘Big Papi’s Places,’ Expansion of ‘Peyton’s Places’ Franchise

Click here to read the full article. Baseball legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz is taking a journey through baseball history in his new ESPN Plus series “Big Papi’s Places.” Ortiz hosts the sports series, the latest expansion of the football-centric ESPN Plus series “Peyton’s Places,” with the first episode now available to stream. In an exclusive clip (see below), Ortiz and “Peyton’s Places” host Peyton Manning meet up, with Manning offering Ortiz a chance to host his own show. Of course, there are qualifications. Manning needs to know if Ortiz has at least one World Series ring or has ever hit over...
BASEBALL
The Spun

Rob Manfred Is Getting Crushed By Baseball Fans Today

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred officially canceled the start of the 2022 season Tuesday after the MLB Players Association rejected the owners’ latest proposal. He attempted to deflect blame during a press conference explaining that the league-enforced lockout will lead to MLB eliminating at least the first two series without any plans to make them up.
MLB
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

How many MLB games have been canceled due to lockout?

Opening Day will have to wait. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that he has canceled the first two series for each team to start the 2022 season. The earliest the regular season could start is currently April 8, but based on where negotiations stand between the league and the players union, there is reason to believe even more games will be canceled.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Can MLB Players Play Overseas During Lockout?

MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) did not come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) but made enough progress that the league pushed back it’s self-imposed deadline for a new deal to 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday. While that’s reason for optimism, MLB reportedly cautioned the...
MLB
The US Sun

What is MLB lockout, and why has Opening Day been canceled?

AS the Super Bowl and the NFL season trail off into the distance, it's usually time to start thinking about baseball. But this year things are different, with pitchers and catchers failing to turn up for training camps in Arizona and Florida earlier this month. What is the MLB lockout?
NFL

