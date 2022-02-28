American coach Jesse Marsch hired by EPL struggler Leeds

Carli Lloyd, a former soccer player on Team USA, has criticised her former teammates for focusing more on “building a brand” than fighting for the team. Ms Lloyd was the only US player who refused to kneel to protest racism ahead of the bronze medal match against Australia during the Tokyo Olympics in August. She also stayed standing during previous games. “What we had in the last several years was not a good culture,” she told the Fox Sports State of the Union podcast. “The mentality changed and it became toxic.” When asked what specifically made the team culture...

