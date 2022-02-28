ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

American coach Jesse Marsch hired by EPL struggler Leeds

American coach Jesse Marsch was hired by Leeds on Monday, with the...

The Independent

Carli Lloyd rips former teammates after she refused to take knee: They ‘became more about building a brand’

Carli Lloyd, a former soccer player on Team USA, has criticised her former teammates for focusing more on “building a brand” than fighting for the team. Ms Lloyd was the only US player who refused to kneel to protest racism ahead of the bronze medal match against Australia during the Tokyo Olympics in August. She also stayed standing during previous games. “What we had in the last several years was not a good culture,” she told the Fox Sports State of the Union podcast. “The mentality changed and it became toxic.” When asked what specifically made the team culture...
ESPN

Leeds' Jesse Marsch: 'Ted Lasso' doesn't help stigma on U.S. coaches

Newly appointed Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has said he believes there is a stigma against American coaches in European football, adding that the hit television series "Ted Lasso" has not helped. Marsch, 48, of the United States, was appointed at Elland Road on Monday, signing a contract until June...
