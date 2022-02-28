The closest that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans got to see Tom Brady in creamsicle was the color of T-shirt he wore to the Super Bowl 55 championship boat parade.

The team announced Monday , however, that the popular throwback jerseys will be back for the 2023 season, two seasons too late for Brady — who announced his retirement from the NFL in early February — to wear one in the game.

The Buccaneers cited global supply chain issues as the the reason for the delay and said 2023 would be the earliest that Nike, the NFL's apparel partner for uniforms, could finish production on the throwbacks.

The throwbacks are inspired by the orange and white uniforms the team wore from their inaugural season in 1976 up until 1996, which also became famous for the widely recognizable logo of Bucco Bruce, a mustachioed buccaneer who bites down on a blade. Tampa was one of the worst teams in the NFL for much of the time it wore those uniforms, adding to the nostalgic charm fans have toward the set.

The Buccaneers brought back the throwbacks in a series of games from 2009 through 2012. The NFL, however, implemented a rule for the 2013 season that stipulated that teams could only wear one type of helmet color scheme for an entire season. And because Tampa Bay's normal pewter and red color scheme didn't fit with the orange and white jerseys, the Buccaneers temporarily abandoned the use of the throwbacks.

The NFL revised that rule in the 2021 offseason and now allows teams to use two different helmet color schemes in a season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bucco Bruce is back: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to use popular 'creamsicle' throwback uniforms in 2023