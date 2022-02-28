ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic stop leads to DWI arrest in Canandaigua

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
Police report the arrest of a Canandaigua man for driving while intoxicated.

According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Gregory J. Miller, 52, of Canandaigua following a traffic stop.

Miller was originally pulled over for improper left turn in the City of Canandaigua. Pursuant to the investigation, it was determined that Miller was intoxicated and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Miller was issued an appearance ticket and will respond in the City of Canandaigua Court at a later date.

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

