Traffic stop leads to DWI arrest in Canandaigua

Police report the arrest of a Canandaigua man for driving while intoxicated.

According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Gregory J. Miller, 52, of Canandaigua following a traffic stop.

Miller was originally pulled over for improper left turn in the City of Canandaigua. Pursuant to the investigation, it was determined that Miller was intoxicated and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Miller was issued an appearance ticket and will respond in the City of Canandaigua Court at a later date.

