One person injured after falling off Mardi Gras float

The 18th Annual African American Heritage Parade will be this weekend, and Lafayette Police say they are in final preparations for the event. LDP says the parade will begin on Sunday, March 6th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with streets along the parade route closing one hour before the event begins. The barricades will be placed on the streets along the parade route on Friday, March 4, 2022, and remain until after the parade on March 6, 2022.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO