Central City, KY

KSP update investigation of 9-vehicle collision

By Rhett Baxley
 4 days ago

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) have updated their investigation of a 9-vehichle collision that occurred on Feb. 24 in Muhlenberg County. The massive wreck happened on the Western Kentucky Parkway near the 65 mile marker.

According to a KSP spokesperson, the investigation discovered two separate collisions had occurred. A 2014 Mack UPS commercial truck driven by Zeno Dupree of Antioch, TN lost control due to the icy road conditions and struck the Green River Bridge blocking the west bound lanes of the parkway.  The KSP spokesperson says an unknown person driving a white box truck struck the UPS truck as the UPS truck blocked both lanes and fled the scene.

Boil advisory issued for Muhlenberg County

A KSP spokesperson reports that a 2013 Dodge Journey driven by Davon Wright of Radcliff was unable to stop due to the icy conditions and struck the rear of a 2011 Nissan Juke driven by Arvin Jenkins of Morgantown as the westbound lanes were closed. Jenkins’ vehicle pushed into the rear of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas Hildreth of Harned according to the KSP spokesperson.

The collision continued according to a KSP spokesperson as Millard Smith of Oakland, KY was driving a 2017 Freightliner and was struck in the rear by a 2013 GMC Yukon driven by Steven Beck of Leitchfield. Bryan Sedivec was driving a 2019 Peterbilt stopped in traffic and was struck in the rear by Aaron Martin of Morgantown driving a 2018 Ford says a KSP spokesperson.

The KSP investigation reports that Beck and Martin were injured due to the accident. Beck was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by the Muhlenberg County EMS with critical injuries. The Ohio County EMS transported Martin to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Man robbed, allegedly assaulted by three men

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) says that on March 3, Central Dispatch received a report of an assault that had happened on Dempsey Street in Madisonville. MPD states that officers arrived and met with the victim, who appeared to have many injuries. MPD says the victim stated that people inside a […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters stop garage fire from spreading to house

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Fire crews worked to protect a house after a garage caught fire overnight. It happened just after 12:30 Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Buchanan Road. Crews arrived to find the detached garage fully involved. They say some siding on the main house was starting to melt due to the heat, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The Henderson mask mandate has been mostly lifted

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a press release sent out by the City of Henderson, the mask mandate will soon become less restrictive. The City says that effective on March 7, the city manager’s mask mandate for government buildings, facilities and service vehicles will be downgraded to making masks optional as opposed to required. […]
HENDERSON, KY
