ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Seres Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Manshi Mamtora
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seres Therapeutics#Mcrb#Eps
Seeking Alpha

Agilon health gains as Q1 outlook tops estimates

Thanks to an upbeat outlook projected by the management with its Q4 2021 results, the shares of primary care service provider agilon health (AGL +11.2%) have risen sharply on Friday to record its biggest ever intraday gain. Total revenue for last quarter and full-year 2021 rose ~42% YoY and ~51%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Bank of America: Strong Tailwinds

BoA is poised to benefit from substantial interest rate hikes by the Fed over the next couple of years. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually soared to new highs while still trading at a cheap multiple. The large bank is set to see massive benefits from higher interest rates after taking a big net interest income hit in 2020. My investment thesis remains Bullish on BoA continuing to push higher while rewarding shareholders with large capital returns.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Asana Stock Forecast: Can It Recover To $75 Levels?

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is one of the crashing tech stocks which have quickly seen their multiples compress amidst fears of rising interest rates. It is arguable that the stock could have fallen even further if it was not supported by the sizable insider buying by CEO Moskovitz. The company remains unprofitable but is growing rapidly and is capitalizing on traction with larger customers. I rate shares a buy but note that investors may wish to wait until after earnings before initiating a position.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Passage Bio, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Passage Bio, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Allscripts upgraded at Deutsche Bank on recent divestment

The shares of Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX +2.0%), a provider of IT services to the healthcare industry, are trading higher on Friday after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock noting the company’s decision to sell the net assets of its Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment. The price target raised to $26 from $20 per share implies a premium of ~24% to the last close.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Turning Point Therapeutics falls as science chief resigns

The shares of clinical-stage biotech, Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX), is trading ~6% lower on Friday after the precision oncology company announced the resignation of its Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Siegfried Reich. On Feb. 28, Dr. Reich informed of his decision to resign effective Mar. 04, Turning Point...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Can Nvidia Stock Rebound To $300 Levels In 2022?

Nvidia has transformed itself from a cyclical name to a secular growth story. NVIDIA (NVDA) has transformed itself from what used to be a cyclical stock to a secular growth story. At least, that is what seems to explain the stock’s meteoric rise in only two years time and the rich multiple that it currently trades at. The company generated impressive growth in 2021 and has guided for strong growth to continue in the next quarter. Can the stock keep up the strong price performance, or will it soon run out of steam? At current prices, the stock appears to be pricing in material beats to consensus estimates, especially considering where the rest of tech trades. That might not be so easy, even for a company with such strong execution.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Signify Health, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Signify Health, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Humanigen gains as CEO more than doubles stake

Clinical-stage biotech, Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) has added ~6% in the pre-market after two of the senior officers of the company, including Chief Executive Cameron Durrant, disclosed insider purchases through SEC filings on Friday. On Mar. 02, Cameron has bought 40,000 company shares at $2.34 apiece to increase his holdings by ~133%...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Viatris: Confusion Reigns, 3 Questions To Management

Recent Q4 report and guidance heavily damages management credibility. Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) reported Q4 earnings and 2022 guidance earlier this week. Calling the results an unpleasant surprise would be an understatement. The shares are down 30% and plumbing all-time lows. While a lot of commentary has focused on the company's abrupt...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Why Is Upstart Repurchasing Shares And How Does It Impact The Stock Outlook?

Upstart initially guided for $500 million of revenues in 2021. It delivered $849 million. Upstart (UPST) delivered a strong close to the 2021 year and announced something surprising for high-growth companies: a share repurchase program. Growth investors often disdain share repurchases, but I explain why those feelings are misplaced. I also discuss why UPST is repurchasing shares, and what it means for investors. UPST is set to continue its rapid growth rates into 2022 and beyond and is already quite profitable. I rate shares a strong buy as this is one of my higher conviction positions coming out of the tech crash.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy