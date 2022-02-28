ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Iraq's Kurdistan region presidency rejects federal court's oil and gas ruling

By Rowena Edwards
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) -The Kurdistan Region’s presidency in Iraq rejected on Monday a federal court ruling on its oil and gas activities, and said the region would continue to exercise its constitutional rights on the matter.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s federal court deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.

The Kurdish regional government (KRG) has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the federal government, and in 2007 enacted its own law that established the directives by which the region would administer these resources.

The Kurdistan Region’s four presidencies met in Erbil on Monday to discuss the court ruling, which they deemed “unacceptable”.

“The Kurdistan region will exhaust all available means in order to safeguard the Kurdistan region’s constitutional power and rights,” the Kurdistan region presidency said in a statement, which also suggested the ruling is linked to political disputes over the election of Iraq’s new president.

“[The ruling] is driven by special interests, especially at a time when Iraq is moving through a critical political stage,” the statement said.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will continue to discuss the issues regarding the oil and gas law with the federal government, the presidency said.

The Kurdistan region produced 425,000 barrels per day of oil in January, according to a document by state-owned marketer Somo seen by Reuters.

KRG crude is exported through a pipeline that runs from Iraq’s Kirkuk region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Man Charged With Torturing a Worker in Iraq's Kurdistan Region

(Reuters) -A Pennsylvania man has been charged by U.S. federal prosecutors with torturing an employee at a construction project that the defendant was managing in Iraq's Kurdistan region in 2015 after the worker raised concerns about a program to produce weapons parts. Ross Roggio, of Stroudsburg, was accused of suffocating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Honduran minister says new mining restrictions not retroactive

TEGUCIGALPA, March 4 (Reuters) - The Honduran government's recent push to sharply restrict mining will not apply to existing projects, the country's environment and mining minister said on Friday, days after the ministry declared the industry harmful and pledged to cancel permits. The government announced on Monday that permit cancellations,...
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Somo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Iraqi Kurdistan#Kurdistan Region#Oil Company#Kurdish#Krg#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Reuters

Reuters

345K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy