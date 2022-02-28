ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epizyme Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Manshi Mamtora
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, before market open. The consensus...

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Wayside Technology Group: Record 4Q EPS +34%, Upgrading Price Target, 22% Net Cash

4Q21 EPS of $0.78 at all-time high and up 34% YoY; net sales up 5.7% YoY. Wayside Technology (WSTG) is a company with strong free cash flows, consistent dividend yield and accelerating growth. With the successful implementation of management’s strategic plan in 2018, the company has focused itself on areas like marketing, customer relationships and introducing upcoming vendors, and that has paid off. Management expects to continue this going ahead.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Agilon health gains as Q1 outlook tops estimates

Thanks to an upbeat outlook projected by the management with its Q4 2021 results, the shares of primary care service provider agilon health (AGL +11.2%) have risen sharply on Friday to record its biggest ever intraday gain. Total revenue for last quarter and full-year 2021 rose ~42% YoY and ~51%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Asana Stock Forecast: Can It Recover To $75 Levels?

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is one of the crashing tech stocks which have quickly seen their multiples compress amidst fears of rising interest rates. It is arguable that the stock could have fallen even further if it was not supported by the sizable insider buying by CEO Moskovitz. The company remains unprofitable but is growing rapidly and is capitalizing on traction with larger customers. I rate shares a buy but note that investors may wish to wait until after earnings before initiating a position.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Phillips 66: Configured For Continued Profit Growth

We made Phillips 66 (PSX) a Long Idea in July 2020, as part of our "See Through the Dip" thesis. Since then, the stock is up 35% compared to a 37% gain for the S&P 500. This stock has even more room to run and could be worth $130+/share. Phillips...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Signify Health, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Signify Health, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Retirement Income: 6 Strategies

When we are helping our clients plan for retirement, we don’t know how much they will need, but we never want them to fall short. Defining a style and matching strategies to it provides an important step forward in making sure individuals and their retirement income strategies are aligned. Constructing an appropriate strategy is a process, and there is no single right answer. No one approach or retirement income product works best for everyone.” — Alejandro Murguia and Wade D. Pfau.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Viatris: Confusion Reigns, 3 Questions To Management

Recent Q4 report and guidance heavily damages management credibility. Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) reported Q4 earnings and 2022 guidance earlier this week. Calling the results an unpleasant surprise would be an understatement. The shares are down 30% and plumbing all-time lows. While a lot of commentary has focused on the company's abrupt...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Semler Scientific: Why I'm Buying

A shift in Variable Fee purchasing behavior post-Covid contributed to revenue contraction in Q4. Semler Scientific (SMLR) stock has gotten absolutely destroyed since reporting Q4-21 results on Feb. 28. The stock is down ~30% since earnings, and this came on the heels of the stock getting crushed with all other high-flying growth stocks amidst the market downturn in recent months.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Passage Bio, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Passage Bio, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Can Nvidia Stock Rebound To $300 Levels In 2022?

Nvidia has transformed itself from a cyclical name to a secular growth story. NVIDIA (NVDA) has transformed itself from what used to be a cyclical stock to a secular growth story. At least, that is what seems to explain the stock’s meteoric rise in only two years time and the rich multiple that it currently trades at. The company generated impressive growth in 2021 and has guided for strong growth to continue in the next quarter. Can the stock keep up the strong price performance, or will it soon run out of steam? At current prices, the stock appears to be pricing in material beats to consensus estimates, especially considering where the rest of tech trades. That might not be so easy, even for a company with such strong execution.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Alamos Gold: Higher Prices Ahead

Alamos Gold released its FY2021 Reserve & Resource update earlier this month, reporting another year of reserve growth net of depletion, with continued growth at Island Gold. The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, which means that producers are busy updating their reserve & resource estimates. One of the first companies to update its inventory was Alamos Gold (AGI), which reported 4% reserve growth at 5% higher grades. This was helped by an increase in reserve grades at Island, which continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. With Alamos trading at a ~25% FY2025 free cash flow yield and being one of the best growth stories sector-wide, I would view any further weakness as a buying opportunity.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Is Moderna Stock A Buy Or Sell After Recent Earnings? The Bubble Has Already Burst

Moderna reported a solid FQ4, coupled with robust guidance. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) has seen its stock lose favor with investors since reaching its all-time high in August. We had cautioned investors several times that the stock was significantly overvalued over the last few months. While its mRNA technology is packed with promise, we didn't think its valuation justified its execution risk.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Humanigen gains as CEO more than doubles stake

Clinical-stage biotech, Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) has added ~6% in the pre-market after two of the senior officers of the company, including Chief Executive Cameron Durrant, disclosed insider purchases through SEC filings on Friday. On Mar. 02, Cameron has bought 40,000 company shares at $2.34 apiece to increase his holdings by ~133%...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

