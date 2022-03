Three times now we have attempted to use credit cards at parking meters downtown. We have never been successful. When I reported the problem via coloradosprings.gov, this is the response I got: “Our card reader is unique, please be mindful of the graphics on the meter as the card goes in opposite as we are used to and also do it slow, the meter will tell you when to remove the card.” Believe me, we read the graphics numerous times, and put the cards in every possible way, when previous ways didn’t work. We never got the option to add time to the meter. Also, if you are attempting to use the meter at night, life gets infinitely worse.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO