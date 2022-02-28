ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Manshi Mamtora
 4 days ago
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) is scheduled to announce Q4...

Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Baidu Or Cronos Group?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends. Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) and...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

ChemoCentryx Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.55 (-27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.24M (+134.9% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

DigitalBridge Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $248.21M (-26.8% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Copper Mountain Mining: The Market Is Ignoring This Growth Story

Copper Mountain Mining experienced some operational issues at its Copper Mountain mine, which negatively affected the Q4 production volumes. Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF), despite experiencing some issues at its Copper Mountain mine, made significant progress at its exploration and development-stage assets over the recent months. The market focused mainly on the operational issues, although the financial results were good. As a result, the share price, despite some ups and downs, is where it was last April.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Agilon health gains as Q1 outlook tops estimates

Thanks to an upbeat outlook projected by the management with its Q4 2021 results, the shares of primary care service provider agilon health (AGL +11.2%) have risen sharply on Friday to record its biggest ever intraday gain. Total revenue for last quarter and full-year 2021 rose ~42% YoY and ~51%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Wayside Technology Group: Record 4Q EPS +34%, Upgrading Price Target, 22% Net Cash

4Q21 EPS of $0.78 at all-time high and up 34% YoY; net sales up 5.7% YoY. Wayside Technology (WSTG) is a company with strong free cash flows, consistent dividend yield and accelerating growth. With the successful implementation of management’s strategic plan in 2018, the company has focused itself on areas like marketing, customer relationships and introducing upcoming vendors, and that has paid off. Management expects to continue this going ahead.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Humanigen gains as CEO more than doubles stake

Clinical-stage biotech, Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) has added ~6% in the pre-market after two of the senior officers of the company, including Chief Executive Cameron Durrant, disclosed insider purchases through SEC filings on Friday. On Mar. 02, Cameron has bought 40,000 company shares at $2.34 apiece to increase his holdings by ~133%...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Bank of America: Strong Tailwinds

BoA is poised to benefit from substantial interest rate hikes by the Fed over the next couple of years. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually soared to new highs while still trading at a cheap multiple. The large bank is set to see massive benefits from higher interest rates after taking a big net interest income hit in 2020. My investment thesis remains Bullish on BoA continuing to push higher while rewarding shareholders with large capital returns.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Morgan Stanley tacks $10 risk premium to price forecast, sees $125 oil in bull case

Sunday, Goldman raised their one-month Brent oil price forecast to $115, and Tuesday Morgan Stanley lifted their Q2 Brent forecast to $110 from $100, citing a geopolitical risk premium (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE). Both banks highlight that war in Ukraine has yet to impact physical supplies, with both banks indicating markets are tight and inventories are falling, even with Russia producing at full capacity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Signify Health, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Signify Health, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Alamos Gold: Higher Prices Ahead

Alamos Gold released its FY2021 Reserve & Resource update earlier this month, reporting another year of reserve growth net of depletion, with continued growth at Island Gold. The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, which means that producers are busy updating their reserve & resource estimates. One of the first companies to update its inventory was Alamos Gold (AGI), which reported 4% reserve growth at 5% higher grades. This was helped by an increase in reserve grades at Island, which continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. With Alamos trading at a ~25% FY2025 free cash flow yield and being one of the best growth stories sector-wide, I would view any further weakness as a buying opportunity.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Passage Bio, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Passage Bio, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
