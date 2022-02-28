Living For Beer: Atlanta's First Black-Owned Brewery Opened By a Mortician

Prepare to wait for a table. Mary Mac's Tea Room don't much like reservations. It's a first come, first serve-type situation where your whole party must be there before you check in. They aren't going to seat you if your party isn't all there and you're all streaming in all willy-nilly. Pay attention! They'll call your name once or twice but if you don't come running to get seated, they'll pass you by. There's a buzzy anticipation there, as you wait, that something good is happening. It's because something good is happening. Also, and this is key, come hungry. It's not called "Atlanta's Dining Room," by way of a 2011 resolution filed in the Georgia House of Representatives, for nothing. No, Mary Mac's Tea Room is an institution. It's been a Southern restaurant staple virtually unchanged in atmosphere and ambience since 1945.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO