Living For Beer: Atlanta's First Black-Owned Brewery Opened By a Mortician

By Jonathan Shipley
 4 days ago
The craft beer industry has a problem with a lack of diversity. A survey, done in 2019 by the Brewers Association, found that 88% of brewery owners were white. There are nearly 9,000 craft breweries in the United States. 4% of brewery owners are American Indian or Alaskan Native. 2% are...

Wide Open Eats

