Sea of Red announced for WM firefighter killed over the weekend

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Sea of Red has been announced for the West Memphis firefighter killed over the weekend.

West Memphis Fire Department Fallen Firefighter Jason Lang died in the line of duty on Feb. 26 while assisting at the site of a motor vehicle accident on I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas.

A memorial service will be held on March 2 at the First Baptist Church located at 200 North Missouri Street in West Memphis.

The viewing and sanctuary seating will begin at 11 a.m. with the service starting at noon.

Firefighter Lang will then be transferred to the hearse for a processional to the Memphis International Airport between 1:20 pm. and 1:30 p.m.

The processional route, a “Sea of Red”:

Begin on North Missouri Street

Eastbound on Broadway Street to Interstate 55

Cross the Mississippi River

To the airport via I-55, I-240, Airways Boulevard

Ending at Memphis Fire Station #33 on Winchester Boulevard

The processional should end at 2:30 p.m.

