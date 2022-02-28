ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina’s 10 oddest high school mascots

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ojfj9_0eRXJQIQ00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – Pfft. Leave the lions and tigers and bears to other states. When it comes to odd high school mascots, North Carolina has it covered. Is it any surprise from a state that brought us a Tar Heel?

We’ve compiled a list of the most unique and odd high school mascots from across the state. Honorable mentions include both Red and Golden Tornadoes, the Panther Creek High School Catamounts (a fancy name for a cougar) and the Needham B. Broughton High School Capitals.

Here are 10 high schools in North Carolina with the strangest mascots, in no particular order:

  1. Pride – Leesville Road High School, Pine Lakes Preparatory

Hear them roar! It wouldn’t be a true Pride if there wasn’t more than one of them, right?

  1. Spiders – Concord High School

I hope you’re ok with creepy crawlies. This one is less about eight legs and more about a pun. The name honors A.S. Webb, a longtime principal and superintendent. The mascot will turn 100 in 2027 – but you might want to stay away from webs if you’re in the area.

North Carolina’s most unusual town names
  1. Whirlies – Grimsley High School

The school’s mascot is depicted as a tornado, and originally they were known as the Purple Whirlwind. The school, which touts itself as one of the top 100 in the nation, is also the only school with its mascot in the United States. Talk about being blown away!

  1. Unicorns – North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics

They’re nerds. They know it. They embrace it. This mascot is about as rare as its model – a public, residential high school drawing students from around the nation to study STEM.

  1. Camels – Simon G. Atkins Academic and Technology High School

Simon G. Atkins is another unique school with an equally unique mascot. The Camel was picked due to Reynolds Tobacco, the company that makes Camel cigarettes.

  1. Villains – Bishop McGuinness High School

This isn’t as evil as it sounds! The South Kernersville Catholic high school’s mascot comes from the school’s beginning at Villa Marie Anna Academy, according to the school’s website.

10 world records broken in North Carolina
  1. Ladies – Northern High School

Think lords and ladies, or, in this case, Knights and Ladies. While most high schools exclusively use a male mascot, Northern High School embraces two.

  1. Wonders – A. L. Brown High School

Wondering how this school got its mascot? So are we. Some say that in its early years, the football team drove a car so bad it was a “wonder” they ever made it. Or, that the team itself was so bad that it was a “wonder” they ever won.

  1. Hilltoppers – R-S Central High School

Rutherford-Spindale Central High School is located at the highest point of land between Ruth, Rutherfordton and Spindale, so it makes sense that they’d be the Hilltoppers. A three-story building (retired in 1992) helped with this reputation, creating a landmark in the area.

  1. Dark Horses – Clinton High School

We bet you didn’t see this one coming.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Saving the Carolinas: Creating laws to combat climate change

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2019 Pew Research poll finds six in 10 Americans said climate change is affecting their local community. Portions of both Carolinas in the News 13 viewing area have been impacted by catastrophic storms with predictions of more to come. “The climate is changing, waters are rising, and unfortunately for […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina lawmakers want to raise teacher pay by $4,000

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering raising teacher pay statewide. Under the proposal, teacher salaries would be raised by $4,000 and the average starting salary would start at $40,000. Teachers would also see an additional $25 to their annual teacher supplies fund, which would raise it to $300. Ways and Means Committee […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Education
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Rutherfordton, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina lawmakers stall abortion bills through walkout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two South Carolina lawmakers have managed to delay two abortion-related bills by simply leaving the room. Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto told lawmakers on the Senate Medical Affairs committee Thursday that he would make his exit if the panel tried to take up the bills. One measure would ban all abortions […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Virginia mom sues Myrtle Beach hotel over bed bugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia mother filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 against South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard over a bed bug infestation. The lawsuit claims a woman and her son, who is a minor, stayed at the South Bay Inn and Suites from Aug. 5, 2021 to Aug. 8, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascots#Catholic High School#Concord High School#Camel#Reynolds Tobacco
WBTW News13

Good sports tourism season critical for Myrtle Beach economy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 25th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon is Saturday, and sports leaders in Myrtle Beach said a good sports tourism season is critical for the economy. With the sound of the starting gun Saturday, the sports tourism season will officially be here. “The month of March we are getting ready for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

FMU freezes tuition for 4th year

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Francis Marion University Board of Trustees has voted to freeze tuition for the fourth consecutive year, the university announced Thursday. Undergraduate, in-state students pay $5,192 per semester, according to spring 2022 tuition information. Nursing and engineering undergraduate students pay $8,118. Graduate students pay $5,306 per semester, graduate nursing students pay $8,232 per […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Timmonsville students walk out of classroom over consolidation with Florence 1 Schools

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville students walked out of the classroom Friday over Florence School District 4’s consolidation with Florence 1 Schools. Dozens of students attended the protest, waving signs and chanting. The students said they want to raise awareness in the hopes of saving Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School — which are […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

DUI drivers in SC face light sentences if convicted

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of South Carolina drivers will be charged with DUI in 2022. They’ll be arrested and booked, but most will never be convicted, according to a study by Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.  Of those who are convicted, 7NEWS found most will face little to no substantial penalty. For two months, 7NEWS analyzed […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Schools to add modular classrooms at 5 schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools is planning to add modular classrooms at five of the district’s 56 schools. HCS said it needs 36 modular classrooms to accommodate a growing number of students for the 2022-23 school year. The district is already using 88 modular classrooms, including more than 50 at schools in […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy