North Carolina’s 10 oddest high school mascots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – Pfft. Leave the lions and tigers and bears to other states. When it comes to odd high school mascots, North Carolina has it covered. Is it any surprise from a state that brought us a Tar Heel?

We’ve compiled a list of the most unique and odd high school mascots from across the state. Honorable mentions include both Red and Golden Tornadoes, the Panther Creek High School Catamounts (a fancy name for a cougar) and the Needham B. Broughton High School Capitals.

Here are 10 high schools in North Carolina with the strangest mascots, in no particular order:

Pride – Leesville Road High School, Pine Lakes Preparatory

Hear them roar! It wouldn’t be a true Pride if there wasn’t more than one of them, right?

Spiders – Concord High School

I hope you’re ok with creepy crawlies. This one is less about eight legs and more about a pun. The name honors A.S. Webb, a longtime principal and superintendent. The mascot will turn 100 in 2027 – but you might want to stay away from webs if you’re in the area.

Whirlies – Grimsley High School

The school’s mascot is depicted as a tornado, and originally they were known as the Purple Whirlwind. The school, which touts itself as one of the top 100 in the nation, is also the only school with its mascot in the United States. Talk about being blown away!

Unicorns – North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics

They’re nerds. They know it. They embrace it. This mascot is about as rare as its model – a public, residential high school drawing students from around the nation to study STEM.

Camels – Simon G. Atkins Academic and Technology High School

Simon G. Atkins is another unique school with an equally unique mascot. The Camel was picked due to Reynolds Tobacco, the company that makes Camel cigarettes.

Villains – Bishop McGuinness High School

This isn’t as evil as it sounds! The South Kernersville Catholic high school’s mascot comes from the school’s beginning at Villa Marie Anna Academy, according to the school’s website.

Ladies – Northern High School

Think lords and ladies, or, in this case, Knights and Ladies. While most high schools exclusively use a male mascot, Northern High School embraces two.

Wonders – A. L. Brown High School

Wondering how this school got its mascot? So are we. Some say that in its early years, the football team drove a car so bad it was a “wonder” they ever made it. Or, that the team itself was so bad that it was a “wonder” they ever won.

Hilltoppers – R-S Central High School

Rutherford-Spindale Central High School is located at the highest point of land between Ruth, Rutherfordton and Spindale, so it makes sense that they’d be the Hilltoppers. A three-story building (retired in 1992) helped with this reputation, creating a landmark in the area.

Dark Horses – Clinton High School

We bet you didn’t see this one coming.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.