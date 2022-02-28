ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How to Watch “Better Things” season 5 premiere

By Mallory Dwortz
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter Things season 5 premieres tonight at 10pm on FX. Stream the final chapter for free with a FuboTV subscription. Better Things joins single mother of three, Sam Fox. The show follows her story as she cares for daughters Max, Frankie, and Duke, as well as her mother Phil—who happens to...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey posts rare selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon’s public plea

As always, Mariah Carey is unbothered. Just a few days after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released a song dedicated to their relationship, the “We Belong Together singer shared a look at her Valentine’s Day, which she spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka. Clearly, she’s wasn’t spending her special day thinking about the Wild ‘N Out creator.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celia Imrie
Person
Sam Fox
Person
Mikey Madison
Person
Pamela Adlon
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” series premiere

The world of America’s Got Talent just got even crazier. Tonight at 8/7c on NBC, watch the series premiere of America’s Got Talent: Extreme, and witness a group of daring performers showcasing their most outrageous acts. Stream this new awe-inspiring competition show when you register for Peacock and FuboTV.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Things#Season Premiere#Actor#Fx#Fubotv#English
AL.com

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4 premiere stream: How to watch Amazon Prime online for free

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 4 has dropped on Amazon Prime, which is offering a 30-day free trial. The hit comedy drama returns after a two-year hiatus. For the uninitiated, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” centers around Midge, an Upper West Side housewife, in the 1950. Her world is turned upside down when her husband leaves her. She decided to embark on a career in stand-up comedy.
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “Euphoria” season 2 finale

The Euphoria season 2 finale premieres tonight at 9pm. Stream this gut-wrenching teen drama series with an HBO Max subscription. Starring Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya, Euphoria follows a group of troubled high schoolers as they navigate life’s many losses. The show unpacks these young characters’ relationships with abuse, addiction, body image, sex, gender, and more—joining them for a high-stakes hopscotch across a minefield of trauma. Clad in glitter and a unique personal style, the popular drama returned after a two-year hiatus with the vigor to ensnare longtime fans and new viewers alike. This season featured new characters, and further explored the issues plaguing our existing favorites. Euphoria season 2 hasn’t held back yet. Don’t miss the finale tonight at 9pm on HBO.
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch the original “Law & Order” season 21

Law & Order continues tonight at 8/7c on NBC. Every Thursday, watch the 21st season of the second longest-running drama in television history—free when you register for Peacock and FuboTV. Law & Order is an iconic legal series following a group of NYPD detectives and members of the Manhattan...
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “JOE vs CAROLE” new “Tiger King” series

JOE vs CAROLE premieres today. Stream this new Tiger King-inspired series with a Peacock subscription. Reenacting one of recent years’ most explosive documentary tales, JOE vs CAROLE draws from a written adaptation of Robert Moor’s Wondery podcast episode, “Joe Exotic: Tiger King.” The new Peacock original drama will follow Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin’s long—and eventually violent—feud over the lavish and bizarre big cat business. For years, Carole works tirelessly to shut down Joe Exotic’s private zoo, not willing to stop until he ceases for-profit tiger breeding. Despite her seemingly noble cause, Baskin’s past has a way of finding both her and her enemies, clouding the path to big cat rescue with rumors; and ultimately fueling Joe’s vendetta against her.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

‘Take Note’ musical comedy premieres on Peacock: How to watch, cast, trailer

The musical comedy series “Take Note” premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Feb. 24. The series follows 14-year-old Calvin Richards, who is preparing to audition for the singing competition of his dreams, “Take Note.” After Calvin is chosen to participate in the show, he spends the summer navigating the crazy ups and downs of new friendships and competitions as he is thrust into the national spotlight.
TV SHOWS
Syracuse.com

How to watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ season 3 premiere tonight: Time, TV channel, FREE live stream

Captain Glenn Shepard is back aboard the Parsifal III as Below Deck Sailing Yacht returns for a season 3 premiere on Monday, February 21 (2/21/2022). The “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season premiere episode, “Tom Foolery,” will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, and is available to stream on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV streaming services.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy