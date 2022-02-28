How to Watch “Better Things” season 5 premiere

The Euphoria season 2 finale premieres tonight at 9pm. Stream this gut-wrenching teen drama series with an HBO Max subscription. Starring Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya, Euphoria follows a group of troubled high schoolers as they navigate life’s many losses. The show unpacks these young characters’ relationships with abuse, addiction, body image, sex, gender, and more—joining them for a high-stakes hopscotch across a minefield of trauma. Clad in glitter and a unique personal style, the popular drama returned after a two-year hiatus with the vigor to ensnare longtime fans and new viewers alike. This season featured new characters, and further explored the issues plaguing our existing favorites. Euphoria season 2 hasn’t held back yet. Don’t miss the finale tonight at 9pm on HBO.
