INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Douglas has acknowledged that weapons on both sides of the ball are a must for Zach Wilson. “I think there’s a lot of ways that we can help our young quarterback,” the Jets general manager said at the NFL Combine in Lucas Oil Stadium Wednesday. Douglas is part of the Jets contingent at the combine this year, which includes other members of the front office and scouting department. (Robert Saleh and his coaching staff won’t attend the combine in person and will conduct interviews virtually.) “If we can put pieces around him to make sure that he has a lead instead of playing from behind, young quarterbacks are going to be in a better position to succeed.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO