Fantasy Basketball Category Analysis: Week 20

The Celtics got a boost from some old friends. Is March late enough for the Celtics to start watching the Eastern Conference standings?. One would hope so, because the standings are getting really interesting. On Tuesday, the Celtics rallied to beat the Hawks and maintain their six-seed position. On Wednesday, the fifth-place Cavaliers got blown out by the Hornets (led by Terry Rozier, who posted a 29-7-7 stat line). While the Cavaliers maintain their hold on fifth place in the East by a couple of percentage points, the Celtics and Cavaliers are both just 4.5 games out of first place. The Celtics have the season tiebreaker after going 2-1 against the Cavaliers.

NBA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO