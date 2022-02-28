ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fantasy Basketball Category Analysis: Week 20

By Michael Waterloo, FantasyPros
NBA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week, we’ll be looking at players who are widely available and rostered in fewer than 60 percent of fantasy leagues on Yahoo. We’ll be looking at players who can help you in each of the eight categories who you can get before your league-mates catch on....

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers coach Doc Rivers reveals secret to Tyrese Maxey’s early dominance alongside James Harden

Since James Harden made his long-awaited debut for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, they have looked like a completely different team. The former MVP’s high-level scoring and playmaking have brought elements to the offense they have never had before. Despite having to adjust on the fly, the Sixers have managed to seamlessly integrate their new All-Star teammate into the lineup.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Paul George
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
Daniel Gafford
ESPN

Sources: Philadelphia 76ers emerging as front-runners to bring on DeAndre Jordan

The Philadelphia 76ers are emerging as front-runners to acquire center DeAndre Jordan either as a waiver claim or a free-agent signing, sources told ESPN on Monday. The Sixers have been aggressive in pursuit of a backup center since including Andre Drummond in the trade-deadline deal to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, sources said, and the Lakers' waiving of Jordan on Monday moves the Sixers closer to filling that roster hole.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Lakers to waive DeAndre Jordan, waive D.J. Augustin

The Lakers are waiving DeAndre Jordan and are signing free agent guard D.J. Augustin. They also plan to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The Lakers were seeking depth at the point behind Russell Westbrook. Gabriel has seen action...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Basketball#Raptors#Pacers#Yahoo#Sg Sf#Lac#Clippers#Pg Sf Sf#Nyk#Okc
Morganton News Herald

Joel Embiid, James Harden help 76ers beat Knicks 125-109

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 37 points and made a career and NBA season-high 23 free throws, James Harden had 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers made it two straight wins with their new duo by beating the New York Knicks 125-109 on Sunday.
NBA
Boston

Celtics move up in Eastern Conference standings entering crucial stretch

The Celtics got a boost from some old friends. Is March late enough for the Celtics to start watching the Eastern Conference standings?. One would hope so, because the standings are getting really interesting. On Tuesday, the Celtics rallied to beat the Hawks and maintain their six-seed position. On Wednesday, the fifth-place Cavaliers got blown out by the Hornets (led by Terry Rozier, who posted a 29-7-7 stat line). While the Cavaliers maintain their hold on fifth place in the East by a couple of percentage points, the Celtics and Cavaliers are both just 4.5 games out of first place. The Celtics have the season tiebreaker after going 2-1 against the Cavaliers.
NBA
WTRF

Jevon Carter scores 10 points in second game with Bucks

Carter knocks down a pair of threes to tally first points with new club. After being shutout in his first game with his new team on Saturday, Jevon Carter finished in double figures Monday night. The former Mountaineer guard scored 10 points in 29 minutes played off the bench in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
numberfire.com

FanDuel College Basketball Daily Fantasy Helper: Monday 2/28/22

College basketball's conference play is winding down, and we have a five-game slate today. March Madness is only a few weeks away, but you can get in all the college hoops hype by playing daily contests at FanDuel today. If you've played NBA DFS before, it's quite simple: pick a total of eight players -- four guards, three forwards, and one utility spot you can use for either position. Stay within the $50,000 salary cap and field the team you think will score the most fantasy points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Nemanja Bjelica (quad) questionable Tuesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors power forward Nemanja Bjelica (quad) is questionable to play on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter will be in line for more minutes off the bench if Bjelica is unavailable for Tuesday's contest. numberFire’s models project Bjelica for 10.9 minutes and 10.4 FanDuel...
NBA
New York Post

Julius Randle rips Knicks’ effort on ‘D’ in ugly loss to Harden, 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden didn’t score 100 points, but he did score enough to repel the pesky Knicks on Wednesday at festive Wells Fargo Center. Looking to spoil the 76ers’ grand old party that welcomed Harden to Philly for his first home game, the Knicks led by 16 points in the first half before folding in a 38-19 third quarter — their season’s Achilles’ heel.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
ESPN

Fantasy basketball and NBA betting cheat sheet for Tuesday

The ESPN fantasy and betting cheat sheet is your pregame destination for our best intel and data to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues. Jump ahead: Game of the night |...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy